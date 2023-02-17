What is the best restaurant in New Orleans? There is no wrong answer to that question. Everyone has their own likes and dislikes. One of the most common answers is Commander’s Palace, in the Garden District.

Opened in 1893, Commander’s Palace has been a landmark in the city. When the Brennan family took over in 1974, their changes brought this restaurant to the legendary status it now has. They have had a group of chefs throughout the kitchen that is unparalleled. Paul Prudhomme started making the culinary changes in 1975. He was followed up by a chef I know everyone has heard of, Emeril Lagasse. Following them were Jamie Shannon, Tory McPhail and now in the executive chef position is the first female, Meg Bickford.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

