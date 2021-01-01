There will be no Carnival celebration this year in New Orleans. That does not mean that the spirit of the season will disappear. King Cakes will be flying off the shelves in record numbers. Nothing can keep New Orleanians away from their King Cake.
Here in Arkansas, King Cakes are not available in every grocery store or bakery. Some stores carry them close to Mardi Gras. You can always mail order them. I always make my own. If you are not a fan of King Cake but like the flavors, I thought I would share with you two variations of this Carnival prize, King Cake Bars and King Cake Bread Pudding. Let’s get into the kitchen.
There are many ways to enjoy the flavor of King Cake. One of the most popular flavors is cream cheese filled. The cream cheese allows popular dessert bars to be made with King Cake flavor. It is a great variation of a King Cake.
King Cake Bars
Crust
2 cups all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons sugar
1 cup (2 sticks) cold butter, cut into small cubes
2 tablespoons milk
Filling
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Glaze
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons milk
Purple, green and yellow coloring sugar
Directions: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 9x13-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray. In the bowl of a stand mixer, mix the flour and sugar. Drop in the butter cubes and beat on low speed until the mixture is crumbly and looks a bit like wet sand. Add the milk and beat until it starts to stick together. Sprinkle the mixture into the prepared baking dish and press it to form an even layer, making sure there are no holes or gaps.
Filling: Wipe out the mixture bowl and rinse and dry the paddle. Beat the filling ingredients together until completely smooth. Spread the filling evenly over the prepared crust. Bake the bars for 20-25 minutes until the crust is golden brown and the filling is set.
Glaze: While the bars are cooking, whisk together the confectioners’ sugar and milk until completely smooth. As soon as you remove the bars from the oven, spread the glaze in an even layer across the top. Immediately decorate with the coloring sugars. Leave the bars to cool completely, then slice.
This is a different kind of King Cake. Bread Pudding can be found on most menus in New Orleans. I usually use croissants when I make bread pudding but the brioche works better in this recipe. Here’s to enjoying King Cake season! No matter how you eat it.
King Cake Bread Pudding
1 (1pound) brioche loaf, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
8 large eggs
2 cups heavy cream
2 cups whole milk
1 3/4 cups sugar
1/4 cup amaretto
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Almond glaze, recipe follows
Purple, green and gold colored sugars
Directions: Divide bread between 12 (4-ounce) ramekins. In a large bowl, combine eggs, cream, milk, sugar, amaretto and vanilla. Whisk until blended. Spoon custard equally over bread, and let stand 30 minutes, occasionally pressing bread into milk mixture.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet, and cook until custard is set in center, 18 to 22 minutes. Cool slightly, then top with Almond Glaze and Colored Sugars.
Almond Glaze
2 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
8 tablespoon milk
1 tablespoon almond extract
Directions: In a medium bowl, sugar, milk and extract; whisk until combined. To thicken, add additional confectioners’ sugar: whisk to combine.
Both of the recipes are from my cookbook “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” I have a whole chapter devoted to the flavors of King Cake. To keep the spirit alive this year, try one of these variations. Laissez les bon temps rouler.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has written a second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.