With Christmas and colder months approaching, I like to make sure that I keep my pantry, refrigerator and freezer stocked with the basic building blocks that are used in recipes. Butter, heavy cream, rice, pasta, onions, celery and bell peppers are among the items you will always find in my kitchen. I also keep a good quantity of stock on hand.
I know that you can purchase stock in most grocery stores. While they work in a pinch, they are inferior to a good homemade stock. You can also cut down on the sodium that you find in store-bought stocks.The best homemade soups start with a homemade stock.
Today, I am sharing with you my stock recipes from my upcoming cookbook, "Creole & Cajun Comfort Food." The varieties are beef, chicken and seafood. My most used stock is chicken. It can be used in place of seafood stock and some cases beef stock. I have included storage instructions in the beef stock recipe. Use them for any stock you make. Here are the recipes:
Beef Stock
- 4 pounds meaty beef soup bones
- 3 medium carrots, cut into 4 inch pieces
- 3 celery ribs, cut into 4 inch pieces
- 2 medium onions, quartered
- 1/2 cup warm water
- 3 bay leaves
- 3 clove garlic
- 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
- 4 sprigs fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon each dried thyme, marjoram and oregano
- 3 quarts cold water
Directions: Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Place soup bones in a large roasting pan. Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes. Add carrots, celery and onions. Bake 30 minutes; drain fat.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer bones and vegetables to a large Dutch oven. Add warm water to roasting pan; stir to loosen browned bits from pan. Transfer pan juices to Dutch oven. Add seasonings and enough cold water to cover. Slowly bring to a boil, about 30 minutes. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 4-5 hours, skimming the surface as foam rises. If necessary, add hot water during the first 2 hours to keep ingredients covered.
Remove beef bones and set aside until cool enough to handle. If desired, remove meat from bones; discard bones and save meat for another use. Strain broth through a cheesecloth-lined colander, discarding vegetables and seasonings. If using immediately, skim fat. If not, refrigerate 8 hours or overnight; remove fat from surface. Stock can be covered and refrigerated up to 3 days or frozen 4-6 months.
Chicken Stock
- 2 pounds leftover bones and skin from a chicken, cooked or raw
- 2 stalks celery, cut into 4-inch pieces
- 1 large onion, quartered
- 2 carrots, cut into 4 inch pieces
- 1 bunch fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns
- Water
Directions: In a large stockpot over medium-high heat, put the chicken bones with enough water to cover them. Add the other ingredients and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce the heat to bring the stock to barely a simmer. Simmer uncovered for at least 4 hours, occasionally skimming of the foam that comes to the surface. Remove the bones and strain the stock.
Seafood Stock
- 1 pound of shrimp, crawfish or crab shells or a combination
- 5 quarts water
- 4 carrots, sliced
- 4 onions, quartered
- 1/2 bunch celery, sliced
- 2 bay leaves
- 3 cloves garlic, sliced
- 2 sprigs fresh parsley
- 5 whole cloves
- 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
- 1 tablespoon dried basil
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
Directions: In a 8-quart stockpot, combine all ingredients and bring slowly to a boil. Reduce heat, and cook 5-7 hours, occasionally skimming off the foam that comes to the surface. Replace water, as needed, 2 or 3 times. Remove the stock from heat, and strain. Press all the liquid from the shells and vegetables, and then discard them. Return stock to heat, and reduce to 2-3 quarts.
Stocks are the basic building blocks for soups, sauces and many other recipes. If you have never made your own stock, please do. I know that it takes time, but the results are worth it. You may never go back to store-bought stock again.
