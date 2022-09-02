A couple of weeks ago, I shared two stuffed vegetable dishes. Today, I want to take you on a journey to Italy with a couple of stuffed pasta dishes. Since I’m Italian, I often cook dishes with Italian roots. In New Orleans, it’s called Creole Italian cooking. I just call it great-tasting food.

Our two dishes today feature cooked pasta stuffed with different fillings. The first one, Shrimp Manicotti features seafood. The second one, Stuffed Shells, has no meat in it at all. But who’s to say you couldn’t swap the stuffings in these two dishes? Gather up your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.