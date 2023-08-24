Tommy Centola: Interpretations of iconic Arkansas dishes

Arkansas has been my home for 18 years. When I first moved here, I had a case of culture shock when it came to food. The first thing I sought out were ingredients I used in New Orleans. Once I was able to recreate my native dishes, I started to search out creations that were native to Arkansas.

Today, I want to share with you my interpretation of two iconic Arkansas dishes. The first is my take on cheese dip, Smokey Crawfish Queso with Fried Bow Tie Pasta. The second is a breakfast staple, Chocolate Gravy. If you’re ready to try my take on these local dishes, let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina, and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

