With Sunday being Father’s Day, I thought I would honor a man who unfortunately I never had the chance to meet. Wesley Anderson is the father of my wife, Peggy. He was a gentle giant of a man who also loved to spend time in the kitchen. He was known for doing large luncheons for the Lions Club in Terrytown, La., where he was a member.

Today, I am sharing with you a single dish, Catfish Courtbouillon. His was traditionally made with redfish, but I have already shared that with y’all before. I was told that when he would cook, he would use every spice and seasoning in the cabinet, along with every pot and pan that he could.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

