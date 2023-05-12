Sunday is Mother’s Day! It’s been a while since I have been able to celebrate it with my mom. So what better way to honor her than to share some of her (and mine) favorite recipes? She was an excellent cook. As they say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Almost all of her children are adept in the kitchen.
The recipes I have collected today make a great three-course meal. The appetizer, Stuffed Artichoke, is great for a large gathering as people can pick a couple of leaves to snack on. The entrée, Turkey Poulet, is a fancy way of preparing sliced turkey. For dessert, my mother’s famous Fudge Pie. It’s the perfect way to end a meal. So grab your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen!
Stuffed Artichokes
This dish is a labor of love. It’s one of my wife’s favorites. If it wasn’t so tedious to stuff all the leaves, she would get it on a regular basis.
1 cup Italian bread crumbs
1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Directions: Boil artichokes for 45 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix the dry ingredients. Saturate the dry mixture with the olive oil. Stuff the leaves of the artichoke. Bake, covered with foil for 1 1/2 hours in a large dish with 1 inch of water in it, to keep the stuffing from drying out.
Turkey Poulet
During the holidays, most people look forward to the big meal. For me, I can’t wait for the next day so I can use the leftover turkey for this dish. It’s a great way to turn leftovers into an elegant meal.
8 pieces bread lightly toasted
24 slices bacon cooked crisp
Double recipe of White Sauce (recipe follows)
Fresh Parmesan cheese grated
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. For each serving, place 2 pieces of toast side by side on an oven-proof plate. Place 3 slices of bacon and 3 ounces of turkey on each piece of toast. Cover with White Sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and cook for 15 minutes.
White Sauce (Béchamel)
This is the most versatile of the mother sauces. By adding shredded cheese, you have what is known as a Mornay Sauce. Because of the lack of bold flavors, anything added to this sauce brings a new flavor to the sauce.
Directions: In a small saucepan over low heat, melt butter. Stir in the flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Cook until evenly combined. After the mixture is combined with no lumps, slowly add the milk, stirring constantly with a wire whisk until evenly blended. Stir sauce over medium heat until the mixture bubbles across the entire surface. Cook and stir for a couple more minutes to completely cook the flour into the sauce.
Fudge Pie
Here’s my all-time favorite pie. It is the recipe that she was asked to share the most. Of course, all of the family was always asking her to make that for us.
1 square unsweetened baking chocolate
1/2 cup margarine (2 sticks)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions: Preheat oven to 32 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a 9-inch pie pan. In a double boiler, melt chocolate. Cream margarine until soft. Gradually add sugar and continue until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating hard after each. Stir in the chocolate. Mix in flour and vanilla extract. Pour into pie pan and bake 30 minutes. At dessert time, cut into wedges and serve with ice cream.
I have so many fond memories of my mom in the kitchen. I don’t know which I would like to do more. Either cook with her again or cook for her again. I know she’s looking down on me encouraging me every time I step in front of the stove. I only wish I could have shared the joy of my two cookbooks with her. Treasure your mom. There will come a day when she is a memory in your heart. Happy Mother’s Day!
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.