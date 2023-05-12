Sunday is Mother’s Day! It’s been a while since I have been able to celebrate it with my mom. So what better way to honor her than to share some of her (and mine) favorite recipes? She was an excellent cook. As they say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Almost all of her children are adept in the kitchen.

The recipes I have collected today make a great three-course meal. The appetizer, Stuffed Artichoke, is great for a large gathering as people can pick a couple of leaves to snack on. The entrée, Turkey Poulet, is a fancy way of preparing sliced turkey. For dessert, my mother’s famous Fudge Pie. It’s the perfect way to end a meal. So grab your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

