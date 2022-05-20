Homemade is always better than store bought. I know that it is simpler to pick up dry pasta instead of making your own. While you can get a good result from a store-bought spaghetti, you are very limited in the fillings of a store-bought ravioli. Before you say it’s a lot of work to make your own pasta, I know that your family is worth the extra little work.
Most people choose not to make their own pasta because they think that it’s difficult. Actually, it’s not. If you have a stand mixer, it will form your dough easily. The most difficult thing is rolling out the pasta. Fortunately, you can get an attachment for your mixer or use a hand-crank roller. They are both easy to operate and the results are far superior to store bought.
Today, I want to share with you a recipe for homemade ravioli, Crabmeat Ravioli. The best part about making the pasta for ravioli is that you make it into sheets. The only cutting involved is when you cut the individual raviolis out. Don’t be timid. Let’s head to the kitchen!
For the filling
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Salt and white pepper to taste
1 1/4 cups heavy cream
1 pound lump crabmeat, picked through for shells
1 tablespoon butter
1/4 cup green onions, minced
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs
For the pasta dough
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 egg, beaten
1 tablespoon water
1 tablespoon olive oil
For the sauce
1/2 cup heavy cream
Salt and white pepper to taste
2 ounces butter, softened
1/4 freshly grated Parmesan cheese for garnish
For the crabmeat filling: Melt the 2 tablespoons of butter in a saute pan over medium-low heat. Add the flour, salt and pepper. Cook for a few minutes to make a blond roux. Gradually add the cream. Keep whisking the mixture to avoid lumps. Simmer, until it is reduced to about 1 cup. Remove from heat and let cool. Add the crabmeat to the sauce. Melt the one tablespoon of butter in another pan and saute the onions and garlic until the onions are translucent. Add the onions and garlic to the sauce, then stir in the breadcrumbs. Mix well, then set aside to cool. When the mixture has cooled, form it into balls about 3/4 inch across.
To make the pasta dough: Place the flour into a bowl and add the egg, water and oil. Using your hands or a wooden spoon, mix together until the ingredients to form a ball of dough. Knead the dough for about 5 minutes, then set in a lightly oiled bowl to rest for one hour. After the dough has rested, place on a board that has been dusted with flour, and roll it out with a rolling pin until it is paper thin. You can also use a pasta machine to roll the dough out.
To assemble the ravioli: Space the balls of crabmeat filling out on the sheet of dough, about 1 1/2 inches from each other. Paint between the balls of dough with water, then lay another thin sheet of dough atop the ball. Press around each ball with your finger to seal. Dust the top of the uncut ravioli with flour, then cut them apart with a pastry wheel or a sharp knife. Boil the ravioli in rapidly boiling salted water for 5 minutes.
To make the sauce: Heat the cream and reduce it by a third. Season the cream with salt and pepper to taste. Whisk in the butter a little at a time. Serve immediately over the freshly cooked ravioli and top with Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.
Note: If you do not want to make the pasta, you can use wonton or egg-roll wrapper instead of the pasta.
As you can see from the last sentence, you can use an egg-roll wrapper to make raviolis. They won’t taste as good, but you also don’t have to make the pasta. Be adventurous and make some fresh pasta. Once you have the confidence in making pasta sheets for ravioli and lasagna, branch out and make some fresh spaghetti. You’ll see the difference in the pastas and your families smiles.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has written his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
