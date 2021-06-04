Sweet potatoes have long been a staple on Southern tables. From casseroles to pies, there are many ways to prepare sweet potatoes. One meal that you usually don’t find sweet potatoes prepared is for breakfast. Today, I want to address that.
Since many people like to replace white potatoes with the sweet variety, I often wondered why they were not included more at breakfast. I found a couple of recipes and I gave them my own little twist. Today, you have three sweet potato recipes that are perfect for your early morning meal; Sweet Potato Hash, Sweet Potato Pancakes and Sweet Potato Muffins. Next time you want to add variety to your breakfast cooking, try one of these recipes.
Hash is one of my favorite breakfast dishes. The basic hash recipe contains meat and a potato component. With this one, I am using pork sausage and sweet potatoes. This typical side dish becomes a complete meal with the addition of the fried egg on top of each serving. Feel free to try this with corned beef. It’s a great variation.
Sweet Potato Hash
1 pound fresh pork sausage
1 onion, chopped
1 rib celery, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 sweet potatoes, baked, peeled, and sliced into rounds 1-inch thick, then quartered
1 bunch green onions, chopped
4 large eggs
Creole seasoning
Directions: In a large, heavy skillet, brown sausage over moderate heat and drain. Add onion, celery and garlic; cook over moderately high heat until wilted, about 7 minutes. Stir in sweet potatoes and green onions and cover and cook about 10 minutes. In a meantime, fry the eggs, keeping each one separate. Season hash with Creole seasoning and place an egg on each serving.
Saturday morning in the Centola household meant pancakes. This dish was never on the menu. Getting seven children to eat something as different as sweet potato pancakes would have been a challenge for anyone. When I look back on all the cooking my mom did for us, I never wonder where I found my love for cooking. She still guides me in the kitchen.
Sweet Potato Pancakes
1 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 1/4 cups mashed cooked sweet potatoes
2 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups milk
1/4 cup butter, melted
Directions: Sift dry ingredients into a mixing bowl. Combine remaining ingredients; add to flour mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Drop by tablespoons onto hot greased griddle or skillet and fry, turning once, until browned on both sides.
This dish can be used as either a breakfast dish or a dessert. It’s a great way to start your day or end a meal. Try it for both and let me know which way you like it better.
Sweet Potato Muffins
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 1 pound can mashed sweet potatoes
1 stick butter, room temperature
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 1/2 cups flour
1 cup milk
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup raisins, chopped
1/2 cup pecans or walnuts, chopped
Topping
2 tablespoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
For the Topping: Mix sugar and cinnamon. Set Aside
For the Muffins: Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease muffin pan or use paper liners. Beat sugar, sweet potatoes and butter until smooth. Add eggs. Beat well. Sift flour, baking powder, spices and salt. Add alternating with milk to potato mixture. Do Not Overbeat. Fold in raisins and nuts. Spoon into muffin cups and sprinkle with topping. Bake 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm.
Are sweet potatoes better for you than white potatoes? They both contain vitamins and nutrients that are good for you. Like most things, it’s a matter of taste. While sweet potatoes can be better for you, you need to see how they are prepared. With sugar often being included in sweet potato recipes, they are not necessarily healthier for you.
