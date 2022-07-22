Grits are a staple on a Southern breakfast table. No matter where or when we eat a breakfast meal, my wife will insist that it includes her favorite morning dish. These days, however, grits are being used for more than just starting the day.

Grits as a dinner item gained popularity with Shrimp and Grits. Another great dish is Grillades and Grits. Since I have shared these dishes before, I wanted to share two completely different dishes. First is a cousin to Shrimp and Grits: Crawfish Smothered Grits. The second is Jambalaya Grits. This one mimics the flavors of the dish you are all familiar with. Go grab your grits and let’s head to the kitchen.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has written his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

