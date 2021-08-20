I get plenty of inspiration for recipes walking around our farmers’ market. A couple of weeks ago, fresh peaches made their first appearance. I was surprised that I have not featured peaches in a full article. Time to remedy that.
Summertime is great for fresh fruit. This year, the peaches have been excellent. There are so many uses for them. Today, I want to share three non-pie recipes: Peach Soup, Peach Crisp and Peach Vanilla Ice Pops. Peaches straight from the farmers’ market really don’t need a lot to showcase their deliciousness, but what’s the fun in that. Let’s head to the kitchen.
Many people only eat soup in the cooler months. Here’s a simple recipe that will change that mind-set. This chilled soup is a great way to start a meal in the warm months. It’s even better when you make it a day in advance.
Peach Soup
1 1/4 pounds peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced
1 cup plain yogurt
1 cup orange juice
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon almond extract
Directions: Place all ingre
dients in the bowl of a food processor or blender, and process until smooth. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours before serving.
What better way to feature fresh peaches than in a baked dessert. Many people would make a pie. Personally, I prefer a crisp. With less crust, it allows the flavors of the fresh peaches shine. I think you will agree.
Peach Crisp
1 1/4 pounds peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons butter, softened
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 cup old-fashioned oats
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Lay peaches in oblong 2-quart baking dish. In a small bowl, mix together cornstarch and sugar. Toss cornstarch mixture and lemon juice with peaches in baking dish.
Mix together butter, brown sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl. In a small bowl, stir together flour, cinnamon and baking soda, and mix with oatmeal and butter mixture until crumbly. Sprinkle on top peaches.
Bake until topping is brown and mixture is bubbly, about 45 minutes. Cool slightly and serve warm.
Here’s a dessert that will bring out the child in anyone. Ice Pops have been enjoyed by children for many generations. Why not take some fresh peaches and make them yourselves? They will be far more tasty that anything you can buy in the store.
Peach Vanilla Ice Pops
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
4 cups sliced peeled ripe peaches (about 4 medium) or 16 ounces frozen sliced peaches, thawed
3/4 cup half-and-half
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 1/2 teaspoons orange liqueur (optional)
Directions: Place sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Transfer syrup to a small bowl, and chill.
Puree syrup and peaches in a food processor until smooth. Set a fine-mesh strainer over a medium pitcher; strain, pressing on solids to extract about 2 1/4 cups puree. Whisk in remaining ingredients.
Divide among molds. Freeze 30 minutes, insert wooden or plastic sticks and freeze until solid, about 12 hours. Dip bottoms of molds into hot water for 20 to 30 seconds to loosen pops.
If you must, you can use frozen peaches in these recipes. Just make sure to thaw them properly before using them. Even if you don’t have a farmers’ market nearby, you can still buy quality peaches at your grocery store. Eating a fresh peach by itself often required changing your shirt. At least by using them in a recipe, the chance of that happening is greatly reduced.
