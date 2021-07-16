If you haven’t taken a trip to Searcy’s farmers’ market, you don’t know what you’re missing. Every Saturday, from late spring to late fall, you will find vendors around the courthouse selling their wares. From 8 a.m. until noon, you will find fresh produce, meats, baked goods and handcrafted jewelry. I always start my Saturday with a stroll around the booths.
As I walked around, I couldn’t help but notice all the wonderful produce. Among the vegetables, I found tomatoes, eggplant, squash, zucchini, garlic, onions, bell peppers and fresh corn on the cob. They also had some fresh blueberries and blackberries. So today, I used this inspiration to make these recipes: Stuffed Tomatoes, Eggplant, Shrimp and Crabmeat Etouffee, and Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea. Let’s head to the kitchen.
In New Orleans, we grow a tomato known as Creole tomatoes. Due to the rich soil around the Mississippi River, these vine-ripened tomatoes develop a unique flavor. The tomatoes I found at our farmers’ market are a great substitute for a Creole tomato.
Stuffed Tomatoes
6 to 8 large tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning
2 cups cooked long-grain rice
1/2 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
1 egg, beaten
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 pound cooked small shrimp
1/4 cup dry Italian-style bread crumbs
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Directions: Cut a thin slice off the top of each tomato; scoop out and discard pulp. Sprinkle Creole seasoning inside the tomatoes; invert on paper towels to drain. In a large bowl, combine the rice, bacon, cheese, onion, parsley, egg and pepper. Fold in shrimp. Spoon into tomatoes. Place in a greased 13-inch x 9-inch baking dish. Combine bread crumbs and butter; sprinkle over the tomatoes. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or until heated through.
By now, you should know that I love to cook etouffees. The cover photo for my cookbook is my Crawfish Etouffee. Here is a twist on a shrimp etouffee. The addition of crabmeat and eggplant elevated a regular shrimp etouffee to new heights. Try it and I think you will agree.
Eggplant, Shrimp & Crabmeat Etouffee
4 medium eggplants, peeled and cut into pieces
1 cup chopped yellow onion
1/2 cup chopped bell pepper
1/4 cup chopped celery
2 tablespoons chopped garlic
1/2 cup chopped parsley
1/4 pound butter (1 stick)
1 1/2 pounds peeled shrimp (90/110)
1 pound fresh picked lump crabmeat
Creole seasoning to taste
Directions: Melt 1/4-pound butter in a medium-sized pot. Add 1 cup chopped onions, 1/2 cup chopped bell pepper, 1/4 cup chopped celery, 2 tablespoons chopped garlic. Saute seasonings until cooked limp. Boil eggplant cubes in a separate pot until cooked. Remove and strain. Add shrimp to pot with seasoning. Heat over low to medium flame and bring to a simmer. Add cooked eggplant. Stir shrimp and seasoning and eggplant until evenly combined. Add Creole seasoning and mix throughout. Allow to smother 20 minutes, adding a small amount of water if necessary to keep moist. Taste for seasoning. Add crabmeat and parsley and mix throughout. Remove from heat. Serve around rice pilaf. Garnish with a sprig of parsley.
The blueberries looked very inviting. Usually when I grab blueberries, it’s for a dessert. With the heat being what it is, I thought I would try something else. The beverage will quench your thirst on even the hottest of days.
Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea
1 pound fresh blueberries
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
4 cups water
3 family-sized tea bags
3/4 cup sugar
Directions: Bring blueberries and lemon juice to a boil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until berries burst, about 5 minutes. Remove form heat and pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, using the back of a spoon to squeeze out the juice. Discard solids. Reserve juice. Wipe saucepan clean. Add water and bring to a boil. Add tea bags and let stand 5 minutes. Remove from heat and discard tea bags. Stir in sugar and reserved blueberry juice. Pour into a pitcher; cover and chill 1 hour. Serve over ice.
Every time I walk through our farmers’ market, I come home inspired to create dishes with these fresh products. They are a far superior-quality product than what you can buy at the store. You are also supporting local farmers. I hope to see you there next week.
