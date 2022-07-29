When most recipes call for mushrooms, it is usually button mushrooms. There are so many different varieties in the markets today. I want to explore a couple of different types today, the oyster mushroom and portobello mushroom. You get different flavors and uses for these two varieties.
Our recipes today feature mushrooms as a topping and a main ingredient. The first recipe, Smothered Pork Chops with Oyster Mushrooms, showcases tender pork with a mushroom topping. Our second one, Shrimp Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms, the large mushroom is featured. Take a trip to the store, and let’s head to the kitchen!
Smothered Pork Chops with Oyster Mushrooms
Oyster mushrooms have a delicate texture and mild flavor. Primarily found in the fall months, they are a great ingredient to cook with. Here’s a recipe that is based on one from chef John Folse. It’s a great way to incorporate mushrooms into your meals.
1/2 cup shortening or bacon drippings
1 cup chopped bell pepper
1/2 pound oyster mushrooms
3 cups beef or chicken stock
1/2 cup chopped green onions
Creole seasoning to taste
Directions: Season pork chops well using salt and cracked black pepper. Dust generously in flour and set aside. In a heavy-bottom Dutch oven, heat shortening or bacon drippings over medium high heat. Saute pork chops until golden brown on all sides. Once browned, remove and keep warm. In the same oil, saute onions, celery, bell pepper, garlic, tomatoes and mushrooms. Cook until vegetables are wilted, approximately three to five minutes. Add beef stock, bay leaf, thyme and basil. Bring to a low boil, reduce to simmer and cook three to five minutes. Add green onions and pork chops. Cover dutch oven and allow pork chops to cook approximately 30 minutes. Season to taste with Creole seasoning. Add parsley and continue cooking until pork chops are completely tender.
Shrimp Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Here’s a great recipe that can either be an appetizer or entree. Portobello mushrooms are a great protein replacement for meat in a vegetarian diet. The quickly made stuffing can be used in numerous dishes. It really shines on top of portobellos.
4 medium portobello mushrooms (about 1 pound)
1 medium onion, finely chopped
8 ounces peeled, deveined and cooked shrimp, chopped
1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon fresh basil, finely chopped
1 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated
Directions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Wipe mushrooms with a clean damp cloth or paper towel. Remove mushroom stems and chop them coarsely; set aside.
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook onion, garlic and chopped mushroom stems in hot butter for 6 to 8 minutes or until tender. Stir in chopped shrimp, breadcrumbs, egg and lemon juice, and cook 1 to 2 minutes, until shrimp turn opaque.
Place portobello caps, stem sides up. on a baking sheet. Divide shrimp mixture among portobello caps. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 15 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Serve hot.
In the case of the first dish, you could substitute button mushrooms for the oyster type. You will, however, lose some flavor. Be adventurous. Search out different varieties of mushrooms. They are very versatile and give you different flavors. They are a great and healthy way to add variety to your diet. Get some today!
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
