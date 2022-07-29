When most recipes call for mushrooms, it is usually button mushrooms. There are so many different varieties in the markets today. I want to explore a couple of different types today, the oyster mushroom and portobello mushroom. You get different flavors and uses for these two varieties.

Our recipes today feature mushrooms as a topping and a main ingredient. The first recipe, Smothered Pork Chops with Oyster Mushrooms, showcases tender pork with a mushroom topping. Our second one, Shrimp Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms, the large mushroom is featured. Take a trip to the store, and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

