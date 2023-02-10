Often I am asked if I’m working on another cookbook. To be honest, I’m always searching and developing new dishes. There are many Creole and Cajun cookbooks available. One classic style of New Orleans cooking is not often found as the subject of a cookbook, Creole-Italian. With Italian blood flowing through my veins, a Creole-Italian cookbook would be my next choice.

Today, I am sharing with you three Italian dishes. The first, Italian Crab Salad, is classic Creole-Italian cooking. The second, Chicken Cacciatore, is an Italian dish that is easily adapted into Creole-Italian cuisine. The third, Tiramisu, would never be considered Creole-Italian. So grab your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

