I have been putting off the subject of steak for weeks now. I was hoping that prices would start to come down. That was some very wishful but silly thinking on my part. So, let’s talk about steak anyway.
Steak is probably one of the top two or three meals for a celebration. Today, I want to showcase the opposite ends of the meat spectrum. For the grill, we have the Grilled Flank Steak with Coffee-Mustard Marinade. For the stovetop, Steak Diane. For good measure, I have also included a side dish for either steak, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions. Grab your ingredients and let’s head to the kitchen.
With the cost of food these days, I wanted to showcase a cut of beef that is not as expensive as most steaks. The key to flank steak is to slice it across the grain. Look at the way the strands of meat run before you cook it and slice across them and on an angle.This will shorten the muscle fibers, giving you a tender piece of meat.
Grilled Flank Steak with Coffee-Mustard Marinade
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon Creole mustard
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon instant espresso
1 1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
1 1/2 pounds flank steak
1 large shallot, thinly sliced
1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
Directions: In a small bowl, stir together garlic, mustard, vinegar, oil, espresso powder and Creole seasoning. Place steak into a large shallow dish and rub garlic mixture on all sides of beef. Top with shallots and parsley. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Spray grill or grill rack with non-stick cooking spray. Preheat grill to high heat (400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit). Grill meat three minutes per side for medium-rare or until desired doneness. Remove from heat, and let stand for 5 minutes before slicing.
We went from the flank steak to the most expensive steak, beef tenderloin or filet. This dish is cooked indoors using slices of tenderloin. This will keep the cost of the meal down as opposed to serving individual steaks.
Steak Diane
1/2 stick butter
8 slices of filet mignon, about 1/2-inch thick
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
3 sprigs fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
1/2 lemon, juiced
3 drops Louisiana hot sauce
Directions: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. When the butter starts to bubble, saute the filets, turning once, until cooked to desired degree of doneness. Remove filets and keep warm. Add the garlic, onion, celery, parsley, salt and pepper. Saute until the vegetables are tender. Add the Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice and hot sauce. Bring to a low boil and simmer until the sauce is thickened slightly. Return the filets to the pan and cook in the sauce for about 30 seconds. Remove the filets to a serving platter and pour the sauce over them.
No steak meal is complete for my wife, Peggy, if it is not accompanied with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions. It’s one of the simplest dishes to prepare. Just put everything in the pan and saute until done. I think you will agree with her, that this is a perfect side dish for a steak.
Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions
1 1/2 sticks butter
1 pound fresh whole mushrooms, washed
1 large onion, sliced
Creole seasoning
Directions: Melt butter in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, stirring often. Once the mushrooms start to turn brown, add the sliced onion. Season to taste with Creole seasoning. Cook until onions are cooked, about 5 minutes. Serve immediately.
To paraphrase the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association: Steak, it’s what’s for dinner. Turn a weekday night into a celebration. We all need a pick-me-up from time to time. Steak is a great way to treat you and your family.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has written his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.