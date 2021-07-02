In the 1880s, there were a large number of immigrants that arrived in New Orleans from Sicily. Soon after, these new arrivals started to put their stamp on New Orleans cooking and culture. This fusion cooking has come to be known as Creole-Italian cuisine.
I was fortunate to be introduced to veal at an early age. It’s a tender protein that is often served with a sauce alongside pasta. That’s the direction I am taking today’s column. The two dishes I’m featuring today are Veal Piccata and Veal Marsala. They are both simple yet elegant dishes.
Having trouble finding veal? At times, you can find veal in local stores. Unfortunately, it is not always available. The good news is that chicken is a great substitute for veal. When using chicken, make sure that you pound it thin. This will ensure even cooking across the chicken and no increase in cooking time.
This is one of the first dishes that I mastered. It’s a very simple dish to prepare, making it great for a novice cook. Don’t let this simple dish fool you, it’s very flavorful. Sometimes simple tastes better.
Veal Piccata
4 4-ounce veal slices pounded thin
flour
Creole seasoning
3 tablespoons butter, divided
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons hot chicken stock
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions: Heat oven to 175 degrees Fahrenheit. Season flour with Creole seasoning.
Heat large saute pan oven medium heat. Dredge the veal in flour, shaking off the excess. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the pan. Turn the heat to medium-high and add the veal, cooking it quickly. When the meat is done, place on platter in the oven to keep hot. Add the parsley, lemon juice, remaining butter and hot stock or broth to pan. Stir well and as soon as the sauce is bubbling, place veal on serving plates and pour sauce over top. Serve immediately.
This is a dish that you find on most Italian restaurant menus. The city of Marsala is located on the island of Sicily, where the wine was originally produced. You can find a non-alcoholic version in most grocery stores. When using a non-alcoholic wine, your results can be salty. Taste your sauce before you serve.
Veal Marsala
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound veal medallions, pounded thin
1 cup all-purpose flour
Creole seasoning to taste
1 large shallot, minced
1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 cup dry Marsala wine
1 clove garlic, minced
2 cups chicken stock
1 cup beef stock
2 tablespoons butter
Directions: Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Lightly coat the veal medallions with flour, and season with Creole seasoning. Cook in the heated skillet about 2 1/2 minutes per side. Remove from skillet, place in a baking dish covered with foil, and keep warm in the oven until ready to serve.
Heat the remaining olive oil in the skillet over medium-low heat. Saute the shallots and mushrooms, scraping up any browned bits, until shallots are tender. Increase heat to medium-high and stir in the Marsala wine (or substitute) and garlic. Cook and stir until thickened. Mix the stocks into the skillet, and continue to cook and stir until reduced to about 1/4 cup. Remove from heat and whisk in butter until melted. Serve over the veal.
Whether you use veal or chicken, both of these Italian dishes are sure to be a hit with your family. You will also like the fact that they are easy to prepare. Your family will think that you spend hours slaving over the stove. Only you need to know the truth.
