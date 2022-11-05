On Dec. 3, the second World Championship Chocolate Gravy Cook-Off will be held on the courthouse square in Searcy. I have eaten chocolate gravy before, but I have never made it until last year. When I was asked to be a judge, I figured I should know what it takes to make chocolate gravy.
With the contest coming up, I thought that it would be a great idea to share my recipe. That’s what I’m doing today. My first recipe is my version of Chocolate Gravy. Of course, you need something to serve the Chocolate Gravy over. My second recipe is Drop Biscuits made from scratch. So, gather your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen.
My Chocolate Gravy
This would be my entry in the cook-off, if I wasn’t going to be a judge. As you can see by the ingredients, I like a rich-tasting gravy. The added flavor that you get from the sugar, cocoa powder and heavy cream takes this recipe over the top.
4 tablespoons Ghirardelli Cocoa Powder
Directions: Melt butter in the bottom of your pan until just melted.
Mix sugar, flour and cocoa together in a separate bowl. Add mixture to the butter and whisk until smooth. Just like with making regular white gravy, you want to make sure you have plenty of fat in there to lightly cook your flour in the butter.
Once all is combined, slowly begin to add the evaporated milk and heavy cream until smooth. Whisk until nice and smooth and let it cook on medium heat until it begins to thicken.
Add a pinch of salt. I know many might skip this step but having just the right pinch of salt will make or break your gravy. There is an old saying when it comes to cooking: If you’re making something sweet, add a pinch of salt. If you’re making something savory, add a pinch of sugar.
Serve over warm buttery drop biscuits.
Drop Biscuits
Here’s the biscuits that my wife grew-up on. Sure you can use a biscuit mix to make these. If you have the time, these biscuits are much better than Bisquick.
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup chilled butter, diced
Directions: Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly grease a baking sheet.
Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl. Cut in cold butter with a knife or pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk, a little at a time, until dough is moistened. Drop dough by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Butter biscuits and serve warm.
Since I will be a judge again this year, I’m not able to compete for the prize. That being said, I can pick out my recipe among others. So I hope when I ‘m judging, I don’t taste my recipe. The biscuits are being supplied by Pillsbury so I don’t have to worry about my biscuit recipe being turned in. Since all contestants are required to turn in a copy of their entries, we know what ingredients are in each recipe.
I can’t wait for the judging to begin. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season. So, if you think you have a chocolate gravy that’s better than others, enter the contest. You may just be the next World Champion Chocolate Gravy Cook-Off winner and pocket $500.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
