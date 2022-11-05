On Dec. 3, the second World Championship Chocolate Gravy Cook-Off will be held on the courthouse square in Searcy. I have eaten chocolate gravy before, but I have never made it until last year. When I was asked to be a judge, I figured I should know what it takes to make chocolate gravy.

With the contest coming up, I thought that it would be a great idea to share my recipe. That’s what I’m doing today. My first recipe is my version of Chocolate Gravy. Of course, you need something to serve the Chocolate Gravy over. My second recipe is Drop Biscuits made from scratch. So, gather your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

