Many people look forward to eating the day after Thanksgiving as much as the day itself. There are so many different ways to use the leftover turkey meat. Sure, it’s easy to just make a plate of all the leftovers and throw them in the microwave. There’s nothing wrong with making new dishes to use the protein.

Today, I want to share with you two very New Orleans recipes using some of the leftover bird. The first one is often the first thing people think of when the bird’s bones have been picked clean, Turkey and Andouille Gumbo. The second is one of my favorite preparations, Turkey Jambalaya. Take the remaining meat from the bird, gather the rest of your ingredients and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

