It is said that if you don’t like the weather in Arkansas, wait five minutes and it will change. As I type this, the weather is 50 degrees, which for some people from New Orleans means soup weather. I don’t care what the weather is outside, I’m always ready for a good cup or bowl of soup.

As you know, New Orleans is home to gumbo. There are so many other soups that frequent tables around the area. Today, I want to share with you two of them. They are not fancy, just good down-home comfort food, White Beans and Sausage Soup and Potato Soup. Gather up your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina who has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

