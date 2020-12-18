Home cooking increases during the holiday season. Of course, the big meal gets the most attention. A wonderful way to put your kitchen to use is to make some edible presents this year.
Normally, I would give a little introduction to these recipes. However, the ones that are featured, Spiced Holiday Pecans, Rum or Brandy Balls, Cheese Straws and Pralines need no introduction.
Spiced Holiday Pecans
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cups pecan halves
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, roughly chopped
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 teaspoon chili powder or ground cumin
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon Tabasco
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions: Heat butter in a saucepan set over medium heat. Add pecans and cook, stirring constantly, until nuts are toasted, about 5 minutes.
Add brown sugar, rosemary, Worcestershire, paprika, chili powder, salt, Tabasco, black pepper and cinnamon and stir until pecans are evenly coated. Continue cooking pecans, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.
Cool pecans in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Stir occasionally to break up sugar and spices.
Rum or Brandy Balls
1 box (10-12 ounces) vanilla wafers
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup walnuts or pecans, finely chopped
2 tablespoons light corn syrup
1/2 cup rum or brandy
Extra po
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix well. Form into 1-inch balls and roll in the powdered sugar. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Apple cider or syrup flavored with almond extract is considered to be a good non-alcoholic substitute for rum.)
Cheese Straws
1 stick butter
2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoons cayenne pepper
Salt to taste
Directions: Preheat oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine the butter and cheese and mix well. Add flour and spices and blend well in a food processor. Force the mixture through a cookie press into strips and place on non-greased cookie sheets. Bake until lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Cool completely before storing in airtight containers. You can make these a week in advance.
Pralines
2/3 cup sugar
2/3 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup evaporated milk
3 tablespoons vanilla extract
1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) of butter cut into 1-tablespoon pieces
1 cup chopped pecan pieces
Directions: Add both sugars and milk in a saucepan over medium high heat. Heat and stir about 15 to 18 minutes, to a softball stage. Cook 3-4 minutes longer. Take off heat. Add butter and vanilla. Let the butter melt then add pecans slowly and mix well. Spoon out on wax paper to cool.
A softball stage is 235-240 degree. At this temperature, the sugar mixture dropped into cold water will form a soft, flexible ball. If you remove the ball from the water, it will flatten like a pancake after a few minutes in your hand.
Edible presents are a great way to give your family and friends a gift from the heart. I know that I will be putting my praline recipe to work. I have had a few request for them.
My wife, Peggy, and I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas! Stay safe.
