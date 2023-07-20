Celery is not an ingredient that is the main focus of a dish. Sure, you can stuff it with fillings for an appetizer or snack. It is an important ingredient in cooking. It is often used as the foundation in many dishes. In Louisiana, it’s part of the Holy Trinity. In France, it’s the mirepoix – onions, celery and carrots.

You can find celery a few ways in the store. You can buy it by the stalk (bunch), by the hearts (the main parts of the stalk in individual pieces and trimmed) and cut into snack-size lengths. If a recipe calls for a rib of celery, it’s one piece of the stalk.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

