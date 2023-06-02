Today is my brother Mike’s birthday. Like most of my family, he is a skillful cook. Where he stands out from the rest of us is that he is a very accomplished pit master. His team, Rugaroux Q, participates in cook-offs around south Louisiana, having won awards for barbecue, jambalaya and gumbo.

To honor him today, I want to share with you some recipes with a smoke theme. The first one is Smoked Tasso, a staple in Cajun cooking. The second is Smoked Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya. The other two recipes are variations on a BBQ sauce, Hickory Smoke Sauce and Bud’s Broiler Hickory Sauce. So crank up your smoker, get some meat on and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.