Today is a very special day for me. It’s my wife’s, Peggy’s, birthday. It also kicks off our birthday week. So instead of putting together a collection of recipes, I asked her what are some of her favorite ones. Obviously, not all of them made this list. Some I have shared recently.

I was able to find an appetizer, entree and dessert that she asks me to cook over and over. The appetizer was created right here in Searcy, Voodoo Rolls. The entree is an old New Orleans classic, Panee Veal. For dessert, I went to my mom’s collection of recipes for Mom’s Cheesecake. These are among her favorite recipes that are cooked often in my kitchen. To celebrate her birthday, let’s head to the kitchen.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

