Today is a very special day for me. It’s my wife’s, Peggy’s, birthday. It also kicks off our birthday week. So instead of putting together a collection of recipes, I asked her what are some of her favorite ones. Obviously, not all of them made this list. Some I have shared recently.
I was able to find an appetizer, entree and dessert that she asks me to cook over and over. The appetizer was created right here in Searcy, Voodoo Rolls. The entree is an old New Orleans classic, Panee Veal. For dessert, I went to my mom’s collection of recipes for Mom’s Cheesecake. These are among her favorite recipes that are cooked often in my kitchen. To celebrate her birthday, let’s head to the kitchen.
Voodoo Rolls
Of the three dishes here, this is the only one that is my original creation. Once after a crawfish boil, I was thinking of an appetizer I could make with the leftover ingredients. I grabbed some egg roll wrappers at the store and went to work. It’s a great dish that has never been changed since the first time I made it. Peggy loves it.
2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
6 ounces andouille sausage, cut in a small dice
5 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
8 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese
Directions: Put Creole seasoning on crawfish and toss to cover. Saute onions and garlic in Worcestershire sauce for 2 minutes. Add crawfish and andouille. Saute for 3 minutes. Drain and allow to cool. Mix cheese with the cool meat mixture. Place egg roll wrapper on a dry surface. Place 2 tablespoons of the meat and cheese mixture in a roll in the middle of the wrapper. Fold the sides of the wrapper 1/2 inch over the mixture. Wet one end and roll the egg roll toward that end. Press to seal. Fry rolls at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until golden, about 2 minutes. Make sure to turn the rolls so that both sides cook evenly.
Panee Veal
When it comes to entrees, Peggy has simple taste. Case in point is the next recipe; Panee Veal. This dish is also great when prepared with chicken. I honestly feel if it was up to her, she would choose to eat this once a week.
1 1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
3/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions: Pound the veal with a meat tenderizer between 2 pieces of plastic wrap until each piece is doubled in size. Mix the flour and Creole seasoning together. On another platter, mix the breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese together. Lightly dust the veal in the flour. Dip the veal in the egg, shaking off the excess. Dredge veal through the breadcrumb mixture, shaking off the excess. Heat about ½-inch olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. It is hot enough when a pinch of breadcrumbs fries quickly. Cook the veal, not crowding the pan, for about 1 1/2 minutes per side, or until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels. Garnish with parsley when serving.
Mom’s Cheesecake
One of her favorite desserts is also one of mine. I fell in love with this cheesecake at an early age. Peggy did shortly after we met. It’s not your traditional cheesecake. It’s more like a cheese pie. It is creamy and silky. My family thinks it’s the best.
Crust
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1 stick margarine, melted
Filling
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Topping
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions: For the crust: Mix graham cracker crumbs, margarine and sugar. Press into 9-inch pie pan.
For the filling: Blend all ingredients for filling until smooth. Pour into pie crust. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes.
For the topping: Mix topping and smooth over cooled cheesecake.
Bake again at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes.
Peggy has been very important to me and my writings. She has edited every single article and cookbook recipe I have written. She is a gift from God and I’m blessed to have her as my wife. If you happen to run into her or know her on Facebook, wish her Happy Birthday.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.