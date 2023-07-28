The final piece to the Holy Trinity is the bell pepper. They are abundant in the South. Since bell peppers originated in the Americas, they took the place of the sweet carrots in the traditional French mirepoix. The question is, what color do I use?

One may think that the different colors represent different varieties of bell peppers. While there are some rare varieties, such as white, brown and purple, the colors you find in the grocery stores are the same type. Bell peppers start off as green, which features a more bitter flavor profile. The colors change from green to yellow, then orange, then red the longer the are allowed to mature on the plant. Yellow and orange bell peppers are sweeter, with the sweetest being the red bell pepper.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

