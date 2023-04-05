Bananas are America’s favorite fruit. Scientist say it’s a berry, but that’s one argument I’m not getting into. What I care about is how bananas can be used to elevate everyday dishes. I have a few to talk about today.

Bananas are usually found as breakfast or dessert. The three dishes I have today focus on the first meal of the day. The first one is Banana Pancakes. The second one is from the fryer, Banana Fritters. The last one is a grand presentation, Bananas Foster French Toast. Go grab a bunch of bananas, and let’s head to the kitchen.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

