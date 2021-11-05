When you think of coconut, do you automatically think of desserts? Many people do, which is natural. Adding coconut to any dish will add a sweetness to your finished dish. There is more that you can do with this tropical ingredient.
Today, I want to share with you an appetizer, Coconut Shrimp Beignets, and two desserts, Coconut Cream Pie and Coconut Mousse. The beignets are a very savory dish and the mousse is not your typical sweet dessert. The pie, however, is very traditional. Let’s head to the kitchen!
Here’s a Louisiana twist on coconut shrimp. It’s a great appetizer, pairing sweet shrimp with coconut. If you’re not a fan of pepper jelly, use remoulade sauce to dip these in.
Coconut Shrimp Beignets
One 10-ounce jar red pepper jelly
1/4 cup Creole mustard
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
Vegetable oil, for frying
2 cups all-purpose flour
3 scallions, thinly sliced
1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
3 teaspoons Creole seasoning
One 12-ounce bottle amber beer
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, shelled and deveined, tails left on
Directions: In a bowl, whisk the pepper jelly with the mustard and vinegar until smooth. In a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of vegetable oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a bowl, mix the flour with the scallions, coconut, baking powder, sugar and Creole seasoning. Whisk in the beer and egg to form a thick batter. Working in batches, dip the shrimp in the batter (don’t shake off the excess) and fry over moderate heat, turning once, until golden and crisp, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp to paper towels to drain. Serve with the pepper jelly sauce.
Here’s a traditional use for coconut. I know people who will drive out of there way for a piece of their favorite pie.You know it’s good since it is such an iconic use for coconut.
Coconut Cream Pie
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
2 cup milk
4 egg yolks
1 whole egg
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1 cup toasted coconut, plus more for garnish
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 9-inch pie crust, baked according to package directions.
Fresh whipped cream for topping
Directions: Combine sugar and cornstarch in a heavy saucepan. Whisk together the milk, egg yolks and whole egg. Gradually whisk egg mixture into sugar mixture; bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Boil 1 minute; remove from heat.
Stir in butter, 1 cup coconut and vanilla. Cover with plastic wrap, placing plastic wrap directly on filling in pan; let stand for 30 minutes.
Spoon custard mixture into prepared pie crust; cover and chill 30 minutes or until set. Top with whipped cream and coconut.
Here’s another dessert using coconut. It’s not a sweet take on the ingredient. As I said last week, a mousse is great way to end a meal.
Coconut Mousse
1 can (14-oz.) sweetened condensed milk
1 cup Coco Lopez
5 egg yolks
1 tablespoon plain gelatin
1 1/4 cups water
3 tablespoons Grand Marnier
2 cups heavy cream
1 cup coconut, shredded (3 1/2 oz)
1/2 teaspoon real vanilla extract
Directions: Bring sweetened condensed milk, water and Coco Lopez to a boil. Whip egg yolks, till light and yellow. Pour hot milk mixture over beaten eggs a little at a time, stir well. Dissolve gelatin in Grand Marnier and stir into milk mixture and eggs. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Unsweetened orange juice concentrate can be used as a non-alcoholic substitute.) Cool until it begins to thicken to a soft custard consistency. Beat heavy cream and fold into chilled milk, egg and gelatin mixture. Fold in Angel coconut. Chill for three hours before serving.
Make sure that any coconut you use is fresh. It loses its sweetness over time. Since there are many uses for coconut, this should not be a problem. It’s amazing the different ways you can use this favorable ingredient.
