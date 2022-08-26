I have a large collection of cookbooks. I get this from my mother who also had a large collection. I often look through them to get inspiration for dishes. This is where the genesis of today’s article came from. I received a copy of the “New Orleans School of Cooking” cookbook from some dear friends, Loretta and Glenn Pollard. So I took two recipes from there to share with you today.
“The New Orleans School of Cooking” is the premier hands-on school for people wanting to learn some classic dishes. The first one, Frog Legs Provencal, is a great way to saute these meaty morsels. The second one, Chicken Creole, is a twist on a classic New Orleans dish. So gather up your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen.
Frog Legs Provencal
I am the type of person who can’t get enough of frog legs. More often than not, you will find them fried. Here’s a tasty way to prepare them without a large amount of oil for frying. No, they do not taste like chicken.
18 pairs medium frog legs
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter
6 large cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
1/2 cup parsley sprigs, minced
Directions: Place the frog legs in large bowl and cover with milk. Season generously with salt and pepper. It will take several hours for legs to thaw, so you might as well do this in the morning. Thaw at room temperature. Fifteen minutes before dinner is to be served, lift the legs from the milk and dry on a clean dish towel. Mix up several tablespoons of flour with a good seasoning of salt and pepper in a large plastic bag. Add the legs, shake until lightly coated. Heat enough olive oil in a large heavy skillet to make a light film on the bottom. When hot, saute the legs a few at a time, until nicely brown and crisp all over, four to five minutes. Add more oil as it is needed. Lift from the pan to a heated platter and keep warm in the oven.
While you saute the legs, cut the butter into pieces and heat in a second skillet over low heat. When hot, add minced garlic. The butter and garlic will gradually turn a golden brown. Stir in lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste, then add parsley. Pour over the frog legs and serve at once with a lemon wedge.
Chicken Creole
When I think of a dish cooked Creole style, I always think of Shrimp Creole. The sauce is so good, you can substitute any seafood or poultry for your protein. Here’s a recipe for those of you who aren’t seafood eaters. Yes, this does taste like chicken.
3 pounds boned chopped chicken
8 tablespoons butter (1 stick)
1 (14-16-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1 cup chopped green onions
Joe’s Stuff seasoning (Creole seasoning)
Directions: Saute chicken in butter for 2-3 minutes and remove. Add the flour and stir over medium heat until lightly browned.
Add onions, celery, green pepper and garlic and saute vegetables until they begin to turn transparent. Add stock, tomato sauce, thyme basil, bay leaves, brown sugar and seasoning. Simmer for about 15 minutes. Add green onions, parsley and chicken during the last five minutes of cooking. Serve over rice.
You may have noticed in the Chicken Creole recipe a Creole seasoning called Joe’s Stuff. This blend was created by the founder of the New Orleans School of Cooking, the late Joe Cahn. You can order it online to get the original taste of the dish or you can use another Creole seasoning blend. Either way, you will be eating some good down-home New Orleans dishes. I know Joe would be smiling down on you.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.