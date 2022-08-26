I have a large collection of cookbooks. I get this from my mother who also had a large collection. I often look through them to get inspiration for dishes. This is where the genesis of today’s article came from. I received a copy of the “New Orleans School of Cooking” cookbook from some dear friends, Loretta and Glenn Pollard. So I took two recipes from there to share with you today.

“The New Orleans School of Cooking” is the premier hands-on school for people wanting to learn some classic dishes. The first one, Frog Legs Provencal, is a great way to saute these meaty morsels. The second one, Chicken Creole, is a twist on a classic New Orleans dish. So gather up your ingredients, and let’s head to the kitchen.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole and Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.