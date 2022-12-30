It’s the last day of 2022. I know everyone will be gathering with family and friends to celebrate. With so many options for today’s article, I chose to bring it in a sweet direction.
New Year’s resolutions will be made Sunday. How long they will be kept is another story. Often, these resolutions include a change in eating healthier. Since we only have today left before the resolutions kick in, let’s go out with a bang and feed our sweet tooth.
Today, I am sharing with you my three favorite desserts. Since they feature different main ingredients (chocolate, white chocolate and peanut butter), I’m sure you will find one that you will like. The first is my mom’s Fridge Pie. Next is White Chocolate Mousse, which technically is not chocolate. I’ll finish it off with a Peanut Butter Ice Box Pie. So gather your family and let’s head to the kitchen!
Fudge Pie
This is my all-time favorite dessert. It’s one of my most treasured recipes from my mom. As often as I have made this, I have never been able to truly duplicate it. No one in my family has. How I wish I could have just one more made by my mother’s hands.
1 square unsweetened baking chocolate
Directions: Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a 9-inch pie pan. Melt chocolate in a double boiler. Cream margarine until soft. Gradually add the sugar and continue mixing until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating hard after each one is added. Stir in the melted chocolate. Mix in the flour and vanilla. Pour into pie pan and bake 30 minutes. To serve, cut into wedges and top with ice cream.
White Chocolate Mousse
White chocolate is a favorite ingredient I reach for often when making desserts. I like this recipe since it is a very simple one to make. Often, I will make the mousse and place it in a chocolate graham cracker pie shell. I call that my Bullwinkle Pie.
8 ounces white chocolate, chopped into very small pieces, or white chocolate chips
1 1/4 cups heavy cream, divided
Directions: In a large glass bowl, place the chopped white chocolate and set aside. Add the egg yolks and sugar to a small bowl and whisk until pale in color. In a saucepan, over low heat, bring 1/4 cup of the cream to a simmer, and slowly add the cream into the yolk and sugar mixture to temper. Pour the creamy mixture back into pan and stir with a wooden spoon until it coats the back of it. Pour hot mix through a strainer over the bowl with the white chocolate. Stir until completely smooth. In another bowl, whip 1 cup of the cream to almost stiff peaks. Fold half the whipped cream into the white chocolate mix to lighten and then fold in the remaining whipped cream. Spoon the white chocolate mousse into 4 serving cups and refrigerate until set, approximately 1 hour. Top with chocolate sprinkles.
Peanut Butter Ice Box Pie
If you have followed me, you know about my family’s love for peanut butter. How could I not have a favorite dessert with it as the main focus? It’s a quick and simple dish that has lots of flavor. If you like peanut butter, you will love this.
12 ounces cream cheese, softened
16-ounce jar creamy peanut butter
1 1/2 tablespoon butter, melted
8 ounce tub whipped topping, divided
1 prepared chocolate graham cracker pie crust
Directions: In a large mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, peanut butter, sugar, butter and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Fold in half of the whipped topping. Mound filling into pie crust and then smooth the top. Freeze for 10 minutes and then top with remaining topping. Chill at least 4 hours or freeze for at least 1 hour.
I’m not big on resolutions. I will, however, make one for my readers. I promise to keep finding new recipes to share with you. If you have any you would like to see in the paper, reach out to me at tommy@creolecajunchef.com. From my wife, Peggy, and I, we wish everyone a Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year!
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
