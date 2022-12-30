It’s the last day of 2022. I know everyone will be gathering with family and friends to celebrate. With so many options for today’s article, I chose to bring it in a sweet direction.

New Year’s resolutions will be made Sunday. How long they will be kept is another story. Often, these resolutions include a change in eating healthier. Since we only have today left before the resolutions kick in, let’s go out with a bang and feed our sweet tooth.

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.