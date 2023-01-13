Today, I want to share some recipes for a fish that almost went extinct because of a singular preparation. Blackened redfish is a good dish, just not one that should cause the overfishing of the species. Fortunately, some measures were put in place before Chef Paul Prudhomme’s most popular dish became unservable.

Since redfish is versatile, I have a few new ways to serve it. The first dish is based on something I discovered while on a vacation, Bayou Cioppino. The second one is a dish you are likely to find on some of the finer restaurants in New Orleans, Seared Redfish with Crawfish Cream Sauce. So grab your fish off of your line and let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

