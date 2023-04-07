The 42nd annual Toad Suck Daze festival will include a major entertainment change from past year’s events, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce announced in a news conference Thursday morning. The 2023 festival will take place May 5-7 in downtown Conway.

Unlike previous years, the festival’s Friday night headline entertainment will be standup comedy. Among other comedians, Dusty Slay of Netflix’s “The Stand Ups” fame will headline the Friday night show.

