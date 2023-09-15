Social media can be a great tool to help build connections, stay informed and engage with others. However, it can become all-consuming and potentially damaging to adolescent brain development, which is a cause for concern.

A recent advisory issued by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy calls attention to the potential harmful effects social media has on children’s mental health. According to the report, 95 percent of teens ages 13-17 say they use social media, with more than a third saying they use it “almost constantly.” In addition, 40 percent of children ages 8-12 use social media, even though most platforms require users to be at least 13 to participate.

Dr. Kevin U. Stephens Sr. is the chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare of the MidSouth.

