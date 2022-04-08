Latest e-Edition
- Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
- Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'
- Muscogee return South nearly 200 years after forced removal
- What's known about BA.2 COVID-19 variant that's taken over
- Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
- Inflation hits nonprofits' services, ability to fundraise
- SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55 million each
- UN: Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions
- Searcy 21-year-old charged with permitting abuse of child taken to hospital with fractured skull
- Forrest City 23-year-old killed in two-vehicle accident Thursday on Race Avenue
- Judsonia 29-year-old accused of threat with gun, attack with rod from blinds
- WCC School Board picks four finalists for superintendent position
- 89-year-old Center Hill Korean War vet dies as result of injuries from head-on crash
- Bryce Corp.'s five-year expansion plan in Searcy includes $80 million 'investment,' 142 new jobs
- Searcy High School teacher in Moving Searcy Forward group to seek to become mayor
- WCC parents fire back with lawsuit claiming FOIA violations, right to speak denied
- Bald Knob council votes to tear down historic building, but Searcy man wants to save it
- WCC School Board president files defamation lawsuit against parent and her father
