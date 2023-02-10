Harding University will host a Valentine’s Day dinner and concert Tuesday.
Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in Cone Chapel on the second floor of the David B. Burks American Heritage Building followed by an Arts and Life Performance Series concert featuring pianist Barron Ryan at 7:30 p.m. in the Anthony and Wright Administration Building Auditorium.
Barron Ryan, named “One of Ten Innovators to Watch in 2021” by Smithsonian magazine, will perform a program titled “Classics Meet Cool,” combining his influences into one musical adventure that is "vintage, yet fresh; historical, yet hip; classic, yet cool; and in honor of Valentine’s Day, romantic."
The Arts and Life series is funded by a Mid-America Arts Alliance grant. The grant is drawn from underwriting by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Arkansas Arts Council and foundations, corporations and individuals throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.
Tickets are $25 each ($50 per couple) and can be purchased at hardingtickets.com. Admission is free to anyone with a school ID. Ryan will also be giving a free, 50-minute presentation discussing his lend of musical styles in the Recital Hall of the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Music and Communication at 3 p.m.
