‘Thor: Love and Thunder” is yet another addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and the fourth film in the Thor franchise is once again written and directed by Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit”).
Chris Hemsworth returns as the titular Thor Odinson who, after his retirement from Asgard is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher (a galactic killer, played by Christian Bale, who seeks the extinction of the gods), Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (voiced by Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.
The character of Thor in the MCU did not get the best start, especially compared to his other Avengers teammates. His first two films are to this day regarded as some of the worst in the MCU, with fans and critics alike viewing them as dull and sloppy. Thor’s third film in 2017, “Thor: Ragnarok,” was the complete opposite and was embraced by fans and critics alike all thanks to New Zealand comedy director Waititi taking control in the director’s chair. Ragnarok was a breath of fresh air for the character and was much-needed change for Thor in the MCU.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” continues Thor’s legacy in the right direction with Waititi coming back and once again making his mark in the MCU. Now, I would not go as far as to say that “Love and Thunder” is anywhere as good as “Ragnarok,” but this fourth Thor film is still extremely fun, entertaining and a worthy addition to what is probably, and hopefully, Waititi’s Thor trilogy.
Waititi really brings his signature style, which is all over the place, especially with the humor. Waititi definitely has a specific type of humor that is evident through all of his films and television shows even outside of the MCU. I mean, if you watch his HBO Max tv show “Our Flag Means Death,” you will see this humor clear as day all over the place. It’s a humor that will not work for everyone and can definitely come across as too much, especially since this film is almost non-stop humor, but for the most part, it did really work for me and I laughed a lot. There is one overused running gag involving screaming goats that did get old very quickly, but there were some uses of it that did get a chuckle out of me despite hearing those annoying screams 50 times before.
“Love and Thunder” also gets very emotional. If you’re familiar with the comics, you’ll know why Jane Foster becomes Thor, but if you’re not, I won’t spoil it for you since the trailers never did despite the explanation being revealed very early in the film. But this storyline was very emotional, especially the ending, and Portman sells these scenes very well. There is also an emotional storyline involving Gorr the God Butcher in the first five minutes that I was not expecting and helped make Gorr a very complex villain.
Gorr is a pretty solid villain overall. I think he has one of the best villain backstories in the MCU, an understandable motivation and some great visuals. There is one scene in particular that takes place in the Shadow Realm that uses some horror elements to help really show him off as unique villain for the MCU. However, I would’ve really liked to have seen more of him and I don’t think he’s in the movie as much as he should be. Bale does give it his all and delivers a fantastic performance in the role, which does help to make his few scenes very memorable.
I also was really intrigued with what this film had to say about religion. Not just Christianity, but all types of religions, even those of ancient times like Greek, Egyptian and, yes, Norse mythologies. It’s subtle and maybe not explored as much as it could’ve been, but what it has to say about those that devote their lives to a certain being or beings only to suffer and feel abandoned by them and what may happen if they do is very interesting. I’m surprised Marvel went in this direction, but it’s a welcomed surprise.
Visually, the film is a mixed bag. There are some scenes that look really good, like one scene on a ship and that scene in the Shadow Realm that I mentioned earlier. However, there are others that looks very dull, poorly lit and are clearly on a green screen. Marvel has been doing this a lot lately and it feels kind of lazy for one of the biggest studios in the world. This film doesn’t commit this sin as much as some other recent ones, but it commits them nonetheless.
Overall, I really enjoyed “Thor: Love and Thunder” and thought it was mighty addition to Thor’s story and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. It’s not perfect, but Taika is still a savior to the Thor character, and I can’t wait to see what he does with it next after those end credit scenes. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is currently in theaters.
Contact Jordan Wooodson at jwoodson@thecabin.net.
