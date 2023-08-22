The Suzie Glaze New Folk Ensemble to perform concert

The Suzie Glaze New Folk Ensemble includes fiddler Mark Indictor, vocalist Susie Glaze, mandolinist Steve Rankin and bassist Fred Sanders.

 Contributed photo

The Arkansas State University-Beebe Lecture-Concert Series will host an outdoor concert featuring The Suzie Glaze New Folk Ensemble on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

The concert will be held in The Grove, located on the Beebe campus behind State Hall. The event is scheduled during Family Week and Alumni Better Together Reunion festivities.

