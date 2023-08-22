The Suzie Glaze New Folk Ensemble to perform concert

The Arkansas State University-Beebe Lecture-Concert Series will host an outdoor concert featuring The Suzie Glaze New Folk Ensemble on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.
The concert will be held in The Grove, located on the Beebe campus behind State Hall. The event is scheduled during Family Week and Alumni Better Together Reunion festivities.
Lawn chairs are welcome but preferred reserve seating is available for $5 and can be reserved at www.asub.ticketleap.com.
The Suzie Glaze New Folk Ensemble includes award-winning vocalist Susie Glaze leading the ensemble. Alongside her are mandolinist Steve Rankin, fiddler Mark Indictor, and bassist Fred Sanders. This newest version of the acclaimed Los Angeles-based group performs a fusion of folk Americana, combined with Celtic-inspired originals. Their performances encompass a blend of mountain folk and storytelling.
Drawing comparisons to classic British bands Pentangle and Fairport Convention, the group “presents music that gracefully intertwines classic folk elements with poignant tales of tragedy and fate. Their orchestral arrangements, reminiscent of chamber music, create a unique and immersive experience for the audience.”
Critics and music enthusiasts alike have lauded their critically acclaimed album “White Swan,” released in March 2013. Garnering praise from renowned publications such as “No Depression,” “FolkWorks,” “Pop Matters,” “M Magazine for Musicians,” “Music News Nashville” and “FolkWords UK,” the album earned a spot in the Top 50 on the Roots Music Report’s Combined Internet and Terrestrial Folk Chart. Building on this success, their latest album, “Not That Kind of Girl,” produced by Herb Pedersen and released in June 2015, continues to receive radio airplay across the country.
The event begins at 5 p.m., with complimentary food provided by Great Western until 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m.
