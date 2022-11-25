‘The Menu” is a horror/comedy directed by Mark Mylod and written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch” and “The Queen’s Gambit”) and Nicholas Hoult (“X-Men: First Class”) as a couple that travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (played by Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking and sinister surprises.

“The Menu” was such a delicious movie-going experience for me. It’s a non-stop entertainment feast of a film from beginning to end that shocked me at every single turn.

 

