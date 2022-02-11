Nationally known ministry family the Melton Family Revival will be in a special Sunday morning evangelistic service at First Assembly of God, 101 Benton St., on Feb. 20 during the morning 10:30 a.m. service.
The Melton Family has been in ministry for more than 33 years. Eric Melton, a licensed minister with the Assemblies of God since 1990, has pastored and been an associate pastor, minister of music and an evangelist, having preached in 46 states and several foreign nations.
“I am excited to once again be back in our home area and see numerous friends from First Assembly,” Eric Melton said. “We are praying to see a move of the presence of the Holy Spirit and we desire to see God do a work in your life.”
He is a 1991 graduate of Searcy High School relocated to Nashville, Tenn., after earning his degree in theology and spending more than 18 years as radio and television promotions liaison, public relations media specialist and director of A/R for Zion Records, Homeland Records and Spring Hill Music.
Melton also spent more than 10 years in radio broadcasting, with six years as part of Singing News Radio Network hosting a five-hour show daily on 118 stations nationwide. Melton was the marketing and promotion behind the Southern gospel song of the decade, "Four Days Late" by Karen Peck and New River. In addition to years behind the scenes, he traveled and sang lead and baritone with Heaven Bound, Called Out Quartet, American Heritage Quartet and, most recently, Chapel Valley Recording Artist Jordans Shore, which he spent over three years with.
Also during his years in the recording industry, Melton worked with such gospel music artists as the Gaither Vocal Band, the Martins, the Hoppers, Gold City, Three Bridges, the Anchormen, the Legendary Songfellows Quartet, the Inspirations, Wayne Watson, Al Denson and Scott Krippayne plus country artists, George Strait, the Oak Ridge Boys, T. Graham Brown, Diamond Rio, Lee Ann Womack, Marty Raybon and more than 130 other artists in six music genres.
Melton’s wife, Jennifer, grew up singing with her family, the Singing Kenes Family, and traveled for several years across the Southeast. Her family was also involved singing numerous dates with the Couriers and the Jacobs Brothers, who were syndicated nationally on television. She also holds a master's degree in education and has taught in the public school system for 25 years.
Together, the two, along with close friend Marla Thompson who sings with them on select dates throughout the year, make up the Melton Family Revival and minister in song and preaching of the Bible over 150 to 185 dates per year in revivals, camp meetings, concerts, Christian marriage retreats along with county fair and state fairs. This summer, the duo will begin a national television program that focuses on Christian marriage and family that will be seen on five Christian television and online networks.
“Please make plans to attend this spirit filled service and come expecting your blessing as the Melton Family will be ministering in music and ministry of God's word,” First Assembly of God pastor Rusty Blann said.
