When dealing with pain, illness or stress, some pets choose to stop eating no matter how many enticing meals they are offered. In certain cases, because a lack of nutrition can lead to serious health complications, veterinarians can suggest using a feeding tube until the pet begins to eat on its own again.

Feeding tubes can be used short-term while a pet recovers from disease or surgery or long-term for an animal with a chronic illness.

Pet Talk is a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Stories can be viewed on

the web at vetmed.tamu.edu/news/pet-talk.

Suggestions for future topics may be directed to editor@cvm.tamu.edu.

