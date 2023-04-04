Humans typically avoid raw foods because of the risk of developing a salmonella infection, a common bacterial disease that harms the intestinal tract. While humans can be infected with salmonella more easily than animals, there is still a risk of pets developing the infection as well.

Dr. Katie Tolbert, a clinical associate professor in small animal and comparative gastroenterology at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, says that while some species of salmonella cause symptoms that are self-limiting – meaning, those symptoms will resolve on their own – salmonella is not something that should be taken lightly, as certain species can cause illness and disease if ingested.

