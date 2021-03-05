The Harding University American Studies Institute Distinguished Lecture Series will feature Temple Grandin, an American doctor of animal science and bestselling author. The lecture titled “Developing Talents: Utilizing the Skills of Different Kinds of Minds” is at 7:30 p.m. March 16 in the Benson Auditorium.
Grandin’s lecture highlights her own experience with autism spectrum disorders and her professional career. She speaks on how to nurture and turn talents and special interests into paid work, jobs that are particularly suited to individuals on the autism spectrum, and offers firsthand accounts of job experiences and advice from individuals representing a broad range of careers particularly suited for high-functioning individuals on the autism spectrum.
The event will be open to the public followed by a book signing featuring Grandin’s books. All COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing and safety will be followed.
Designer of livestock handling facilities and professor of animal science at Colorado State University, Grandin has designed facilities across the globe that are credited with reducing the animal stress during handling and improving animal welfare. She obtained her bachelor’s at Franklin Pierce College, her master’s in animal science at Arizona State University and her Ph.D. in animal science from the University of Illinois.
She is a New York Times bestselling author and TED Talk lecturer. In 2010, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people. She was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame in 2017, and in 2018, she was made a fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Her latest book, “Calling All Minds,” was a New York Times bestseller for middle school students. Her life story has also been made into an HBO movie that won seven Emmy awards and a Golden Globe. The movie shows her life as a teenager and how she started her career.
In a recent TED Talk, Grandin said, “The world needs different kinds of minds to work together … I’m passionate that the things I do are going to make the world a better place. I get satisfaction out of seeing stuff that makes real change in the real world. We need a lot more of that and a lot less abstract stuff.”
The event, which will have limited seating, will be streamed live at steaming.harding.edu/asi.
For more information, visit harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.
