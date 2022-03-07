Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Lawsuit challenges Arkansas congressional redistricting plan
- Supreme Court won't review decision that freed Bill Cosby
- Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
- Russia dangles prospect of safe corridors; Ukraine skeptical
- AP sources: Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency
- Court rejects GOP redistricting plans in NC, Pennsylvania
- Scientists: Asian spider could spread to much of East Coast
- Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
Most Popular
Articles
- Prosecutor seeking death penalty in Horton Street homicide trial that starts Monday with jury selection
- Searcy superintendent glad to add WCC's Stanley's 'wealth of knowledge and experience' to staff
- Four Southwest Middle School students receive statewide recognition for Bussin Basket business plan
- Two charged in murder, rape threats reportedly made against teen in Snapchat video
- WCC superintendent hired by Searcy School Board as assistant superintendent of support services
- Domestic battery charged after extension cord reportedly used to spank child
- Primary filing period ends with three in running for White County judge, sheriff
- Drugs found during traffic stop on U.S. Highway 167, resulting in arrest of Newport 42-year-old
- What White County judge candidates had to say after filing for office
- Arrest warrants
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.