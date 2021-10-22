Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Supreme Court doesn't block Texas abortion law, sets hearing
- DNA match IDs Alaska serial killer's victim after 37 years
- Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo
- FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids
- Amid Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection
- Wildcats roll past Melbourne
- Deal on $2 trillion Biden package seems close but elusive
- White House: Biden to outline filibuster changes in 'weeks'
Most Popular
Articles
- 17-year-old Searcy girl has been missing since Sept. 22
- 'This is just wrong:' Retired Harding professor shares reasons for opposing permanent, 1-cent sales tax
- 34-year-old Beebe man arrested, charged with rape involving 8-year-old
- Pursuit in Searcy on Wednesday afternoon ends with arrest of convicted felon
- Preliminary floor plan, services of new Searcy Public Library explained by system director
- White County judge "laying groundwork" for public road ordinance, to set new standard for becoming county road
- Manufacturer expanding Searcy operations
- Searcy 48-year-old on parole given 10-year prison sentence for burglary
- Little Rock teen killed in two-vehicle accident Wednesday in McRae
- Two receive recognition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.