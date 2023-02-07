Rising sophomores in Arkansas are invited to apply for Summer At ASMSA, a weeklong free residential summer camp at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in downtown Hot Springs.

Summer At ASMSA participants will spend a week exploring a variety of topics, participate in a hands-on session during the day and activities in the evenings and live in the Student Center during the week.

