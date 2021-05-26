Bryant Law Firm, 612 S. Main St. in Searcy, is hosting its annual suit and tie giveaway Saturday.
The suits and ties are available to “people who need them for special occasions such as job interviews, weddings, or court appearances,” according to the firm.
The suits and ties are used, but, according to the firm, are “high-quality and in good condition.”
The giveaway will start at noon and go until 5 p.m. Items that remain will be given away during the firm’s normal office hours until all are taken.
The firm asks that those participating only take one suit and two ties so that supplies will last.
Those interested in donating professional clothing should drop items at the office before Saturday.
For more information, call (501) 368-0149.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.