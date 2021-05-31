Several area students were among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.
A student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes to be included on the list.
Those named to the list included the following:
Bald Knob: Brylan Williams, a senior communication sciences and disorders major; Sydney Roach, a sophomore elementary education major; Natalie Clayton, a senior social work major; and Tommy Ghent, a senior instrumental music education and vocal music education major.
Beebe: Emily Cantwell, a senior theater design/production major; Ethan Gardner, a junior information systems major; Dane Richey, a senior molecular and cellular biology major; and Laine Shuttleworth, a senior communication sciences and disorders and leadership and ministry major.
Higginson: Bethany Corkran, a senior elementary education major; and Meredith Williams, a junior social work major.
Judsonia: Rachel Dawson, a sophomore health studies major; Abigail Mullins, a sophomore biology major; Katie Cooper, a senior English major; Brooke Grimes, a senior elementary education major; and Ashley Edwards, a senior health studies major.
Kensett: Derrick Courtney, a senior software development major.
Rose Bud: Jenna Hipp, a senior middle level education major.
Searcy: Hannah Ferrie, a junior integrated marketing communication major; Everett Kirkman, a senior public relations major; Emily Justice, a sophomore social work major; Maribeth Jones, a sophomore health studies major; Cody Porter, a senior media production major; Jon Alexander, a senior social science major; Anna Grace Glenn, a senior marketing major; Jasie Mason, a senior communication sciences and disorders major; Nate Ham, a senior management major; Matt Francis, a senior sport and recreation management major; Megan Drye, a senior marketing major; Ty Mote, a senior medical humanities major; Shelby Tacker, a senior elementary education major; Sydnie Vick, a junior communication sciences and disorders major; Kristin Walker, a junior information systems major; Kadyn Harris, a sophomore management major; Michela Short, a sophomore international studies major; Hagan Wilson, a senior information systems major; Jorge Estrada, a sophomore computer engineering major; Jordan Ramsey, a senior special education major; Nic Spelce, a senior communication sciences and disorders major; Elizabeth Fouts, a senior integrative studies major; Clara Henderson, a senior social work major; Brecken Joice, a junior elementary education major; David Perkins, a sophomore marketing major; Allie Nesbitt, a sophomore social work and leadership and ministry major; Aaron Snow, a sophomore accounting major; Marlee Vaughn, a sophomore accounting major; Davis Morgan, a junior accounting major; JoAnna White, a sophomore medical humanities major; Adrianna Walls, a senior computer science and Spanish major; Emma Williams, a senior English major; Ryan Fox, a sophomore integrated marketing communication major; Karrisa Neal, a junior management major; Melissa Allbright, a senior social work major; Heidi Reynolds, a senior psychology major; Clayton Hoggard, a senior finance major; Josh Brooks, a junior social science major; Garrett Harr, a sophomore software development major; Carter Jones, a sophomore software development major; Elaine Helpenstill, a senior social work and leadership and ministry major; Libby Selvidge, a sophomore biomedical engineering major; Jimmy Citty, a sophomore exercise science major; Addison Yates, a post baccalaureate computer science major; Gabriela Shahinllari, a senior social work major; Anna Potter, a senior mathematics major; Kristen Wiewora, a post baccalaureate communication sciences and disorders major; Hallie Jackson, a senior exercise science major; Parker Cheatham, a senior integrated marketing communication major; Nora Vaughn, a sophomore integrated marketing communication major; Alyssa Dodson, a sophomore English major; Alina Westbrook, a senior Bible and ministry and mathematics major; Megan Lisenbee, a senior social work major; Tyler Ellis, a sophomore computer science major; Kennady Rogers, a sophomore computer science w/ math minor major; Mallory Prior, a senior communication sciences and disorders major; Miah Maples, a sophomore communication sciences and disorders major; Jacob Vick, a senior psychology major; Julianne Baker, a sophomore history major; Jackson Price, a sophomore instrumental music education major; Walker Hendricks, a junior chemistry major; Brayden Traughber, a junior information systems major; Jackson Benight, a senior integrated marketing communication major; Scarlett Leckie, a senior psychology major; Julia Walker, a junior accounting major; Ben Lane, a junior public relations major; Jared Smith, a junior integrative studies major; Landon North, a sophomore biology major; Kelsey Qualls, a sophomore exploratory studies major; Alden Graves, a junior psychology major; Emma Grace Steil, a junior social work major; Megan Sledge, a junior integrative studies major; Kendra Neill, a senior graphic design major; Kathryn Wilkins, a senior psychology major; Mason LaFerney, a senior mathematics and computer science major; Benjamin Moore, a senior exercise science major; Brett McGohan, a post baccalaureate social work major; James Pritchett, a freshman software development major; Charissa Mitchell, a senior elementary education major; Kyle Shanachilubwa, a sophomore computer science major; Maggie Collins, a senior psychology major; Gracie Metheny, a junior accounting major; Myles Kreh, a Sophomore Bible and preaching major; Jackson Montgomery, a Senior american studies major; Jake Aziamov, a Senior civil engineering major; Everett Smith, a senior information systems major; John David Stewart, a senior integrated marketing communication major; Stone Sheffield, a sophomore visual art studio major; Easton Eads, a junior integrated marketing communication major; Madison Carter, a senior social work major; Carli Slayton, a junior communication sciences and disorders major; Breanna Renner, a senior psychology major; and Ashton Snow, a senior psychology major.
