The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester:
Bald Knob: Adrian Roberts, a sophomore studying apparel merchandising with an embedded marketing minor; Onycha Long, a junior studying history; Rhett Roach, a senior studying marketing; Sydney Roach, a junior studying elementary education; and Brylan Williams, a senior studying communication sciences and disorders.
Beebe: Landon Gardner, a sophomore studying Bible and family ministry and Spanish; Tayler Appleton, a sophomore studying biochemistry and molecular biology; Avalyn Taylor, a freshman studying communication sciences and disorders; Ethan Gardner, a senior studying information systems; Kendrick Douglas, a sophomore studying health studies; and Dakota Allinder, a senior studying media production.
Bradford: Cerra Cathryn Anderson, a sophomore studying exploratory studies; Talon Parkridge, a sophomore studying accounting; and Greg Jones, a junior studying criminal justice.
El Paso: Jacob Johns, a senior studying mathematics, and Gracie Hardin, a freshman studying communication sciences and disorders.
Higginson: Meredith Williams, a senior studying social work.
Judsonia: Rachel Dawson, a sophomore studying health studies; Adri Davis, a freshman studying art; Kelby Webb, a freshman studying kinesiology; Ashlyn Mullins, a sophomore studying health studies; Katie Cooper, a senior stuyding English; and Marlen Avila, a freshman studying finance.
Kensett: Fernanda Carrillo, a freshman studying apparel merchandising with an embedded marketing minor.
Pangburn: Kristin Johnson, a junior studying criminal justice, and Halle Tharp, a sophomore studying health sciences.
Rose Bud: Jenna Hipp, a senior studying middle level education.
Searcy: JoAnna White, a sophomore studying medical humanities; Marlee Vaughn, a junior studying accounting; Lawson Neal, a sophomore studying computer science; Abby Howell, a sophomore studying environmental science; Jackson Benight, a senior studying integrated marketing communication; Maggie Pruitt, a sophomore studying social work; Ryan Fox, a sophomore studying integrated marketing communication; Zach Killins, a sophomore studying exploratory studies; JD Glenn, a freshman studying biology; Theo Westbrook, a freshman studying film and leadership and ministry; Clara Henderson, a senior studying social work; Ashton Snow, a senior studying psychology; Tara Short, a senior studying mathematics; Josh Brooks, a junior studying social science; Anna Lewis, a sophomore studying social work; Haley Lynn, a senior studying special education; Alyssa Toye, a sophomore studying English; Emily Byrd, a senior studying elementary education; Addyson Prior, a freshman studying marketing; Kadyn Harris, a junior studying accounting; Miah Maples, a junior studying communication sciences and disorders; Davis Morgan, a junior studying accounting; Casey Robinson, a freshman studying health studies; Sienna Patten, a freshman studying communication studies; Maryella Baker, a freshman studying social work and leadership and ministry; Madi Stockbridge, a senior studying elementary education; Nick Aziamov, a sophomore studying finance; Benjamin Moore, a senior studying exercise science; Chukwuma Umezurike, a post baccalaureate studying computer science with an embedded math minor; Jacob Vick, a senior studying psychology; Anna-Grace Powell, a freshman studying exploratory studies; Gabriela Shahinllari, a senior studying social work; Maribeth Jones, a junior studying health studies; Whitney Hays, a sophomore studying social work; David Breezeel, a senior studying information systems; Karlie Hite, a sophomore studying biochemistry and molecular biology and applied Spanish; Stone Sheffield, a sophomore studying visual art studio; Emma Grace Steil, a senior studying social work; Jorge Estrada, a sophomore studying computer engineering; Gracen Watson, a senior studying psychology; Ty Dugger, a freshman studying management; Annie Behel, a sophomore studying elementary education; Alina Westbrook, a senior studying Bible and ministry and mathematics with a teaching license; Carter Jones, a sophomore studying software development; Debra McSpadden, a junior studying integrated marketing communication; Charissa Mitchell, a senior studying elementary education; Ann-Clayton Beason, a sophomore studying social work; Nora Vaughn, a sophomore studying integrated marketing communication; Mallory Prior, a senior studying communication sciences and disorders; Evan Turner, a senior studying political science; Payton Campbell, a senior studying kinesiology and health with a teaching license; John Luke McGalliard, a freshman studying health studies; Megan Drye, a senior studying marketing; Carly Collett, a junior studying elementary education; Michela Short, a sophomore studying international business; Megan Sledge, a senior studying integrative studies; Carlie Shelton, a freshman studying integrated marketing communication; Haydn Corker, a freshman studying accounting; Parker McNeal, a sophomore studying cognitive neuroscience and preprofessional health science; Isaiah Lawson, a junior studying computer science; Parker Cheatham, a senior studying integrated marketing communication; Megan Moore, a senior studying English; Haley Cleveland, a post baccalaureate studying prerequisites; Ally Murphy, a sophomore studying biochemistry; Estella Gomez, a sophomore studying instrumental music education; Aubrey Jones, a sophomore studying theater education; Lexi Chism, a freshman studying media production; Kristin Walker, a senior studying information systems and management and business ethics; Hunter Corker, a freshman studying health sciences; Walker Hendricks, a junior studying chemistry; Allison Hyatt, a senior studying exercise science; Myles Kreh, a junior studying Bible and divinity; Jordan Procell, a freshman studying international business; Carli Slayton, a junior studying communication sciences and disorders; Ben Lane, a junior studying public relations; Kyle Shanachilubwa, a junior studying computer science with an embedded math minor; Ryan Matlock, a junior studying psychology; Anna Grace Glenn, a senior studying marketing; Emma Hendricks, a junior studying elementary education; Rachel Story, a sophomore studying management; Evie Wise, a freshman studying interior architecture and design; Lydia Fleener, a sophomore studying health sciences; Kendra Neill, a senior studying graphic design; Jingjing Yang, a junior studying media production; David Vo, a sophomore studying biochemistry; Hallie Carger, a senior studying social work; Brayden Traughber, a junior studying information systems; Karrisa Neal, a senior studying marketing; Allie Nesbitt, a sophomore studying social work and leadership and ministry; Jobe Thomas, a freshman studying public administration; Liz Fisher, a freshman studying political science; Anna Goode, a sophomore studying apparel merchandising with an embedded marketing minor; Aaron Snow, a sophomore studying accounting; Eli Henley, a sophomore studying exercise science; Everett Smith, a senior studying history; Elaine Helpenstill, a senior studying social work and leadership and ministry; Yenifer Mora, a sophomore studying health studies; Shelby Tacker, a senior studying elementary education; Ashlyn Nutt, a senior studying integrated marketing communication and Spanish; Tim Stewart, a senior studying information systems; Jake Dugger, a sophomore studying management; Sydnie Vick, a senior studying communication sciences and disorders; Julianne Baker, a sophomore studying history; and Christin Wood, a senior studying communication sciences and disorders.
