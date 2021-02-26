The following area students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Bald Knob: Adrian Roberts, freshman communication sciences and disorders major; Onycha Long, sophomore biology major; Tommy Ghent, senior instrumental music education and vocal music education major; Sydney Roach, sophomore elementary education major; Brylan Williams, senior communication sciences and disorders major; and Rhett Roach, senior marketing major.
Beebe: Emily Cantwell, senior theater design/production major; Nathaniel Russell, senior electronic media production major; Ethan Gardner, junior information systems major; and Laine Shuttleworth, senior communication sciences and disorders and leadership and ministry major.
Higginson: Bethany Corkran, senior elementary education major.
Judsonia: Katie Cooper, senior English with a teaching license major; Brooke Grimes, senior elementary education major; Layne Pace, senior marketing major; Carter Seay, sophomore communication sciences and disorders major; and Rachel Dawson, freshman health studies major.
Kensett: Derrick Courtney, senior software development major.
Rose Bud: Carissa Caples, senior communication sciences and disorders major; and Jenna Hipp, senior middle level English, language and social science education major.
Searcy: Kadyn Harris, sophomore management major; Nora Vaughn, freshman music major; Libby Selvidge, sophomore biomedical engineering major; Alyssa Toye, freshman English major; Keenan Zehner, junior psychology major; Ashton Snow, senior psychology major; Carter Sipe, senior medical humanities major; Addison Yates, Post Baccalaureate computer science major; Mary Mills Lochala, senior exercise science major; Quinn Brandt, senior computer science major; Shelby Tacker, senior elementary education major; Jordan Ramsey, senior special education with a teaching license major; Jordan Ashmore, senior management and finance major; Xianghui Wang, post baccalaureate Bible and ministry major; Ryan Davis, senior accounting major; Charissa Mitchell, senior elementary education major; Anna Lewis, freshman social work major; Kotomi Kanahama, senior communication studies major; Davis Morgan, sophomore accounting major; Aurora Brown, senior political science major; Dylan Hendricks, senior mathematics with a teaching license major; Elizabeth Fouts, senior integrative studies major; Clara Henderson, senior social work major; Miah Maples, sophomore exploratory studies major; Aaron Snow, freshman accounting major; Kathryn Wilkins, senior psychology major; Alina Westbrook, senior Bible and ministry and mathematics with a teaching license major; Adrianna Walls, senior computer science and Spanish major; Jasie Mason, senior communication sciences and disorders major; John David Stewart, senior integrated marketing communication major; Carli Slayton, sophomore communication sciences and disorders major; Hannah McDonald, senior special education with a teaching license major; Madison Matthews, senior social work major; Kyle Shanachilubwa, sophomore computer science with math minor major; Sloane Wiedower, freshman exercise science major; Sydnie Vick, junior communication sciences and disorders major; Julia Carrell, junior English with a teaching license major; Everett Kirkman, senior public relations major; Megan Sledge, junior integrative studies major; Julianne Baker, freshman history major; Maribeth Jones, freshman health studies major; Brayden Traughber, sophomore information systems major; Jon Alexander, senior social science with a teaching license major; Jackson Benight, junior integrated marketing communication major; Joseph Oliver, sophomore information systems major; Rachel Dye, senior criminal justice major; Katelyn Davis, senior middle level social science and math education major; Camille Sloan, senior information systems major; Matt Francis, senior sport and recreation management major; Haley Lynn, senior special education with a teaching license major; Spenser Dangerfield, senior cybersecurity major; Elaine Helpenstill, senior social work and leadership and ministry major; Rachel Story, freshman molecular and cellular biology major; Jorge Estrada, freshman electrical engineering major; Caden Burks, sophomore sport and recreation management major; Mason LaFerney, senior mathematics and computer science major; Everett Smith, senior information systems major; Emma Williams, senior English with a teaching license major; Ryan Fox, freshman integrated marketing communication major; Karrisa Neal, junior management major; Mallory Prior, senior communication sciences and disorders major; Alden Graves, sophomore psychology major; Thomas Barker, junior management major; Allie Nesbitt, freshman exploratory studies and leadership and ministry major; Addi Province, sophomore cognitive neuroscience major; Jalen Montgomery, freshman exercise science major; Jackson Montgomery, senior american studies major; Ellie Shelton, junior public relations major; Maggie Collins, senior psychology major; Hope Smith, senior medical humanities major; Stone Sheffield, freshman visual art studio major; JoAnna White, sophomore medical humanities major; Emily Byrd, junior elementary education major; Jacob Vick, senior psychology major; Adam Johnson, senior computer science with math minor major; Eli Henley, freshman health studies major; Anna Grace Glenn, senior marketing major; Kaley Burks, senior communication sciences and disorders major; Ty Mote, senior medical humanities major; Ben Lane, sophomore public relations major; Bryce Wiedower, senior computer science major; Kristen Wiewora, post baccalaureate communication sciences and disorders major; Gracie Metheny, junior accounting major; Myles Kreh, sophomore Bible and preaching and psychology major; Jackson Price, freshman instrumental music education major; Walker Hendricks, sophomore chemistry major; Jake Dugger, sophomore exploratory studies major; Kendra Neill, senior graphic design major; Benjamin Moore, junior exercise science major; Parker Harr, senior accounting major; Carter Jones, freshman software development major; Alexander Matlock, senior public administration major; Megan Drye, senior marketing major; Clayton Hoggard, junior finance major; Julia Walker, sophomore accounting major.
