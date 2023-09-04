First-year students from White County majoring in agriculture at Arkansas State University will be eligible for a new scholarship.
The family of the late Dennis Gillam, an Arkansas State alumnus and former Craighead County judge, established the scholarship endowment in his memory.
“Our dad loved Arkansas State University and the difference it made in his life,” his son, Jeremy Gillam, said. “He made lifelong friends during his time there and wanted to give back to the university so that it could continue to make a positive difference for future generations.”
The scholarship’s namesake completed his Arkansas State degree in 1975, majoring in biological sciences.
Gillam’s widow, Eva, lives in Searcy, as well as Jeremy and his family. His other son, Doug Gillam, and his wife live in Springdale.
“While attending A-State, he enjoyed the relationships he formed among both the student body and the faculty and staff,” Jeremy said. “After graduation, Dad enjoyed supporting athletics and going on road trips with men’s and women’s basketball teams.”
Dennis Gillam lived on the family fruit farm after retiring from the family’s railroad construction company and the farming operation.
“This scholarship will provide a transformative opportunity for a talented student,” stated Dr. Mickey LaTour, dean of the College of Agriculture. “We appreciate the Gillam family’s support.”
Initially, the annual award will be $1,250 for the fall semester. Applicants must have a minimum high school grade-point average of 3.00 and must take classes on campus. The scholarship is renewable as long as the GPA remains at least 3.0 and continues to major in agriculture studies.
The College of Agriculture Scholarship Committee will make the annual recipient selection. Applicants must complete the annual application for privately funded scholarships before the Feb. 1 deadline.
