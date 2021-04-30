Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Ken Bridges: The adventurous life of J. Mayo Williams
- Tommy Centola: Cooking something special for mom
- Sherri Sanders: Tips, tricks for repotting houseplants
- Students hatch baby chickens
- Drug charges filed against Newport 34-year-old after traffic stop
- Searcian selected as Auburn School of Pharmacy graduation marshal
- Mike and Mary Ann Jackson Hancock
- For the Record - May 1, 2021
- Judsonia 50-year-old, Bald Knob 38-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
- Searcy football coach to devote more time to hobby
- Two shot Thursday night in Searcy on Melody Lane; injuries non-life-threatening
- Appeal in attempted murder case by teen accused of 2020 murder in Searcy denied
- $140,000 in A&P funding approved to fix tennis courts, add two city employees for Searcy Sports Complex maintenance
- Project Homeless Connect lands in Searcy, to be held Friday
- City of Beebe offering $10,000 rewards for information on locations of two missing persons
- Searcy School District seeking to use third-party provider for virtual learning
- Bradford 26-year-old gets another three-year sentence, attacked 62-year-old father
- Preliminary plans for new Searcy library include 3 collection sections, keeping walking track, coffee cafe
