Several area residents were among more than 700 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University's spring commencement ceremonies held May 7-8.
The following graduated: Shane Blevins of Bradford, Bachelor of Ministry in Bible and ministry; Patti Stevens of Russell, Educational Specialist degree in educational leadership; Tia Cook of Searcy, Master of Education in reading with dyslexia; William Hickmon of Beebe, Bachelor of Business Administration in management; Amy Sword of Beebe, Master of Arts in excellence in teaching; Adam Patterson of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems; Randy Simmons of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in general studies; Benjamin Pruitt of Beebe, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology; David Maddox of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management; Eva Sloan of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems; Dane Richey of Beebe, Bachelor of Science in molecular and cellular biology; Lynley Feather of Higginson, doctorate in physical therapy; Nathaniel Russell of Beebe, Bachelor of Arts in electronic media production; Madison Carter of Searcy, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Adrianna Walls of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in computer science and Spanish; Bethany Corkran of Higginson, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education; Carissa Caples of Rose Bud, Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders; Carson McNeill of Beebe, Bachelor of Science in medical humanities; Alexandra Brown of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in international business; Paige Hale of Searcy, Master of Education in reading with dyslexia; Carter Sipe of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in medical humanities; Jarret Yingling of Judsonia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Joshua McCoy of Beebe, Bachelor of Science in computer science with a math minor; Patrick Johnson of Beebe, Bachelor of Arts in kinesiology; Staci Shuttleworth of Beebe, Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders and leadership and ministry; Nicolas Spelce of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders; Matthew Francis of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management; Mariel Arias Guerrero of Pangburn, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Scarlett Leckie of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Jordan Ramsey of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in special education; John Stewart of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in integrated marketing communication; Emma Williams of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in English; Daniel Burley of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in public relations; Ryan Turley of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering; Kaley Burks of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders; Ty Mote of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in medical humanities; Kara Ferren of Searcy, Master of Education in reading with dyslexia; Stephanie Summers of Beebe, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Felicia Van Winkle of Searcy, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Chandler Ferren of Searcy, doctorate in physical therapy; Evan Burley of McRae, Master of Arts in Teaching in special education; Alexis Truesdail of Beebe, Bachelor of Science in biology; John Ripley of Searcy, Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics; Timothy Brister of Searcy, doctorate in educational leadership; Bryce Wiedower of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in computer science; Lindsay Cobb of Searcy, Master of Science in clinical mental health counsel; Emily Cantwell of Beebe, Bachelor of Arts in theater design/production; Margaret Self of Searcy, Master of Science in Nursing in family nurse practitioner; Xianghui Wang of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in Bible and ministry; Kaitlin Ballek of Bald Knob, doctorate in pharmacy; Madison Everett of Beebe, doctorate in pharmacy; Rachel Huggins of Griffithville, doctorate in pharmacy; Natalie Stirrup of Searcy, doctorate in pharmacy; and Melissa Allbright of Searcy, Bachelor of Social Work in social work.
